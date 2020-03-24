Colaw Fitness closes until further notice

JOPLIN, Mo.– Colaw Fitness has closed all three of its locations until further notice, the gym announced on Facebook Monday evening.

The closure was motivated by the increasing threat of coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19.

Colaw Fitness adds that while its doors are closed, member accounts will be frozen with no charges. Members with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their customer service team at customerservice@colawfitness.com, or by calling their respective location.

The fitness center has locations in three of the Four States: Joplin, Topeka, and Bartlesville. There is no word yet on when the doors will reopen, but staff add they will be spending this time to deep clean and disinfect their facilities, stating in the Facebook post:

“It is our #1 priority for Colaw Fitness to be a clean, safe, and secure place to exercise.”

Colaw adds that members can stay in-the-know on the fitness center’s latest updates by following their Facebook page.

To see a full list of area closures linked to the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), click here.