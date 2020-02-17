Suspected Overdose in SEK Now Being Investigated as Murder

PARSONS, Kan. — A Coffeyville man is arrested on Murder in the Second Degree following the death of a woman he was staying with in Parsons.

On February 15, 2020 around 1:42 P.M. Parsons Police Department officers responded to the Canterbury Inn 400 Main Parsons, KS for a report of a possible overdose.

Officers responded to the scene and began CPR on an unresponsive female. They continued until Labette County EMS arrived and took over life-saving efforts. EMS was unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman was identified as 50-year-old Nina Lee from Coffeyville. Her remains were sent for an autopsy in accordance with agency procedure. 911 was notified by 62-year-old Donald Collins also from Coffeyville who was staying in the room with Nina.

On Monday February 17, 2020 Parsons Detectives were notified that the initial autopsy report indicated that there was foul play. Parsons Police detectives continued their investigation and later arrested Collins for suspicion of Murder in the Second Degree.

Collins and Lee were staying at the Canterbury Inn after being involved in a one vehicle crash in Labette County which was investigated by Sheriff’s deputies.

Police Investigators are still actively working the case.

“The individuals involved have no known ties to the Parsons Community, and residents should not feel like it was a part of a bigger criminal element,” according to Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks. “We are looking forward to working with the County Prosecutor for a successful conviction.”

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.