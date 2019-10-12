Coffeyville Fire Dept. receives funding to upgrade safety equipment

The Coffeyville Fire Department has received a grant from the Homeland Security Council.

Nearly $21,000 will go to chemical protective suits as well as air bottles for oxygen. The equipment the department has now is reaching its shelf life so the funding will make a big difference for them.

“It’s a small town and a small budget that goes along with that, and that kind of a purchase like that bites into it pretty deep, so yeah, it’d be really helpful and it’d be really hard to do without that,” explained CFD Captain Joe Rexwinkle.

The department is a regional response team for 13 counties in the area. This funding will help them better serve residents and other agencies in the area.