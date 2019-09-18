Coffeyville Community College President announces retirement

Coffeyville Community College’s president will be retiring from her position after more than twenty years with the school.

President Linda Moley began her career at the college in 1994 as a softball and volleyball coach. She then went on to become the Athletic Director, Dean of Students and eventually school president.

She assumed her role as President in July of 2011, making her the first female president in the community college’s history.

Under her instruction, the college has seen an increase in enrollment and a 100% passage rate for nursing students.

Moley will officially retire on December 31st. Dr. Marlon Thornburg will take over as President starting on January 1, 2020.