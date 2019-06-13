Coffeyville City Commission approve tobacco-free park policy

Tobacco use will no longer be allowed in Coffeyville city parks.

City commissioners unanimously approved the City of Coffeyville Public Service Department tobacco-free park policy Wednesday. Members of the Boys and Girls Club Resist Group presented city leaders with information about the new policy including tobacco scans they had conducted at the parks. The scan showed just how much tobacco use was prevalent in city parks.

The Resist Group is a youth-led state-wide advocacy group that fights against the big tobacco company’s influence on young people and all Kansans.

The policy will go into effect July 1st.

