Coats collected by the 3rd Annual KSN/KODE Winter Coat Drive dropped off at several area communities

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state residents come through again this year for those in need of a winter coat.

The 3rd Annual KSN/KODE Winter Coat Drive started back on October 18th in several communities throughout northeast Oklahoma, southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri. All the clothing collected from that drive was dropped off in each of the communities in which they were collected.

One of the recipients is Souls Harbor in Joplin. Executive Director Dianna Gurley says they’ve come at just the right time.

“Sometimes there’s that coat you just can find for somebody because you don’t have the size, so to have this big a selection for them is absolutely wonderful, everyone of them will get a home,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.

“The response of the community and the people in the community is amazing, but it’s also the small businesses in the community that support the event, that take part in being the locations that are drop off spots for it, those, those kinds of things are not something you can create, those are real hearts and minds in the community and those are people who really care,” said Bill May, KSN/KODE Director of Sales.

Gurley says the campaign brought in so many coats that it may take a while to go through and sort all of them by size.