Coalition looks to prevent substance abuse in Newton County communities

A local organization is striving to improve the lives of Newton County.

The Newton County Community Coalition is a team of people working with people who want to stop using drugs and alcohol. Its goal is to create a safe space for those who want to better themselves.

The coalition discusses prevention strategies and address the issues of drugs and alcohol in Newton County.

“It all has to do with first and foremost, prevention and then second of all, what we are going to do afterwards and how we can help those people move forward,” explained John Ball with the coalition.

The coalition will host a drug take-back event this Saturday, October 26th.

It’s at Wildcat Corner in Neosho from 10 am to 2 pm.