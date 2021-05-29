Club World Series in Pittsburg bringing teams from all over the country this week

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg tourism will be getting a little bit of help this weekend.

This is thanks to the National Club Baseball Association World Series.

The event is bringing eight teams from across the country to compete, including North Dakota, Oregon, and Virginia.

The World Series is one of the first major events to happen since Covid-19 restrictions began to relax.

It has local tourism excited thanks to family and friends now being able to follow teams as they travel.

Chris Wilson, Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, says, “You know they’ll go out and eat out at the different locations, they like to go downtown especially, of course they’ll hit the familiar favorites they have in their own town, the franchises but a lot of them like to go out and see and eat at the locations that are just local like the chicken houses and those places.”

The final game will take place on June 2.