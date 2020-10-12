Club Comingo Gala coming back to Joplin with safety precautions

JOPLIN, Mo. — Club Comingo Gala (Comingo) is returning to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri on Saturday, October 24th, 2020.

Comingo is the largest annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Missouri. It consists of heavy appetizers, a silent and live auction, a raffle, and entertainment.

Comingo typically attracts 300 to 350 people, however this year, the event will be limited in size due to venue capacity and social distancing.

Funds that are raised at Comingo ensure that adequate resources are available to maintain and expand opportunities for local area youth.

Comingo was held at other venues the past six years.

“With the facility getting a facelift, it was a perfect idea for us to have it at the Club,” Event Coordinator Regina Hammons said.

Attendees will enjoy a night of entertainment as well as get a first glimpse at the new building.

Tickets and sponsorships are available. Call 417-623-8072 or visit www.bgcswmo.org for more details.