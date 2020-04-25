Clothed in Strength: Lamar quilt shop determined to stay in business despite COVID-19 challenges

LAMAR, Mo. — This time of year normally brings busy traffic to i-49 with boosted travel to and from Kansas City. It also means high traffic for Blue Top Quilt Shop in Lamar. The store sits directly off Exit 77 on i-49 — a tourist hotspot that also houses the Blue Top Inn, Beef Jerky Outlet, Lamarti’s Truck Stop, and several fast food joints.

“There will be a lot of people in their campers, a lot of people going from their winter home to their summer home, spring breakers,” explained store manager Heather Bayless.

Of course, the quilt shop has also built its own following of local customers. From grandmothers to college students, and even bikers.

“You can never predict who is going to come through the door. It’s never the same kind of person.”

However, with the drop in travel, the quilt shop is taking a hit in revenue. To make things even more difficult, Blue Top Quilt Shop made the tough decision to close its doors to the public earlier this month in response to the Missouri stay-at-home order.

“We didn’t expect something like this to happen with the virus,” Bayless continued. “It just seemed like something was happening — but not to us. And then all of a sudden, it just died. The travel didn’t even get started.”

Bayless says the transition has been an ongoing challenge, often with heartbreaking decisions.

“It has been difficult. When you have to tell the other people you work with that you can’t pay them and then have to make the decision that you’re going to be the one that does everything — it’s a lot.”

But, the store is not going down without a fight.

“At first, I felt really alone and was afraid that we would have to close. But, I decided that it simply wasn’t going to happen. We weren’t going to let it happen,” said Bayless. “We were going to try whatever we could and if it didn’t work, then it didn’t work. We’ve just done what we can and we’ve been really blessed.”

While customers can still shop in-store by appointment only, the shop is heavily relying on curbside pick-up and online ordering to stay afloat.

“I think where there’s a will, there’s a way and when you’re stuck inside, you’re going to do what you have to do to keep yourself busy. Online ordering has definitely been great and we were very lucky to have already had it. And of course, curbside pick-up has been great.

And although the store is facing daily ‘what-ifs,’ Blue Top staff are staying on top of operations with hard work and determination…

“I’ve just been meeting people when and wherever they’ve wanted so they could get what they needed and we could still have business.”

…And a faith that can move mountains.

“I know this is going to end at some point and this is not the end of the world. When I see people sad and afraid because they don’t know what’s going to happen, it makes me more proactive to encourage them.”

The quilt shop will celebrate seven years of business in June. And although Bayless says she is unsure of what the future may look like when that time comes, she is spending the time she has doing something she loves — taking care of her customers.

“If sewing makes you happy, then that’s what you should do,” said Bayless. “And if it encourages somebody else, then that’s what you should do. I feel like it’s filling a need in their soul to keep them happy and keep them positive throughout this mess.”

And clothing them in strength and love.

“I feel like this is bringing everyone closer and lets them know that we’re not just a shop. We’re their friends and we care about them.”