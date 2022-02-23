JOPLIN, Mo. – As sleet begins to fall over NE Oklahoma, roads will deteriorate quickly. Meteorologists at KODE and KSN are predicting a snow and sleet mixture over the next 24 hours. Several schools, business and events are beginning to cancel out of caution for the winter storm.

Joplin, Carl Junction, Diamond, Fairland, Monett and Washburn did not hold classes on Wednesday. Several churches have cancelled their evening services, and more cancellations are expected to come in this afternoon as precipitation begins to fall.

If you need to know if your school, church or event is cancelled, we provide a webpage here on fourstateshomepage.com to keep you up to date. You can also view our cancellations on channel 16 & 12 at the bottom of your television screen.

If you have a cancellation to report, you can email Lydia at lwiese@ksn16.tv

https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/weather/closings/