Clear the Shelters: Carthage, Joplin, and SEK animal shelters among those to lower/waive adoption fees Saturday

“Clear the Shelters” is an annual nation-wide pet adoption campaign that helps animals find their forever homes. Local animal shelters and rescues will offer waived or reduced adoption fees on Saturday, August 17th.

At the Carthage Humane Society, all pet adoptions will be $20.

“We’re just hoping to get a lot of them out of here and into homes where they are going to be comfortable, warm, and fed how they want to be fed,” said shelter manager Amber Gilmore.

The Carthage Humane Society will be extending its businesses hours for Saturday’s event — noon to 6 pm instead of noon to 4 pm.

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society will also be participating in the nation-wide event.

Dogs at the shelter are normally priced $65, but tomorrow adoption prices will be reduced to $40. Black dogs that are six months or older will be $30.

Cats are adoptable for $20 instead of $40.

“We love when kittens get adopted and we love when puppies get adopted, but when we have a great dog that’s been with us for a long time finally get out, it means the world for us,” said Business and Promotions manager Jasmine Kyle.

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society will happily accept any pet supply donations, such as cat litter and wet dog food.

And, adopting your next furry friend will be free Saturday at the Joplin Humane Society. All adoption fees will be waived.

The animal shelter will also be giving away hot dogs and people can participate in various raffles and win prizes.

“It’s just overall an incredible feeling and those animals are always so thankful and so happy to in their new home,” explained Shelter Services manager Tiana Fisher.

The Joplin Human Society will be open from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday.