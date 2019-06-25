Cleanup underway in Seneca neighborhoods flooded by high water

SENECA, Mo. —

Cleanup operations are underway in Seneca neighborhoods flooded by high waters Sunday.

Water rose in the downtown area prone to flooding near Lost Creek, but Little Lost Creek overflowed, something some long-time residents say they’ve never seen.

Traffic through town was blocked during the worst of the flooding, a recent change in disaster response that helped to keep downtown businesses dry. A couple of inches of water got into the elementary school, but a quick cleanup minimized any damage. But several residents near Little Lost Creek saw damage in garages and sheds.

“It was a big thing. I know some of my neighbors have taken water in in their basements pretty, a lot of water.” Justin Herfel, Seneca flood victim

A number of homes near Little Lost Creek were evacuated as a precautionary measure. And authorities estimate they were called to more than 20 water rescues where flood water stalled out cars, many from onlookers who came to town to view the flooding. Water levels remained an issue Monday morning, with Mill Street traffic blocked on the east side of Cherokee until almost noon.

Recovery efforts are continuing but authorities say it could have been much worse.