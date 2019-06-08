Clean up underway at Econo Lodge in Miami

MIAMI, Okla. - Work is underway to clean up a Miami hotel impacted by flooding over the past several weeks.

Owners say just days ago, the Econo Lodge on Steve Owens Boulevard was partially under water. Now, crews are out tearing out drywall and insulation from effected rooms. Owner say about 30 some rooms suffered some sort of water damage. They say sunday was the really the first day they were able to get to the hotel and start doing any work, so they're not completely sure how much damage they're looking at.

"You gotta dry everything out and make sure there's no issues, then, you can go from there and see what's next," says Brad Anderson, Miami Econo Lodge owner.

Anderson says so far, this week the weather has been cooperating to help them do the work.

