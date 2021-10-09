Clays for A Cause Fundraiser

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — A fun event is raising awareness about autism resources in the four states.

The 8th annual Clays for a cause event was held at Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex & Training Center Saturday morning.

The shooting competition raises money for program development and scholarships at the Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism.

Right now the center is serving 80 families.

“It just helps them to live a functional life more independent. We work on a lot of different skills depending on what they need. Social skills communication, we work on reducing behaviors to help them be successful in their community,” said Edie Spera, Director of Autism Services.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with autism.

Spera says they are hoping to raise $20,000.