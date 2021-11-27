Classic car owners are helping a Joplin nonprofit

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Classic car owners are giving back to a Joplin nonprofit.

Saturday morning a group of car enthusiasts held the “2021 toy drive and car show” in the Junkerville parking lot in Webb City.

The group registered more than 90 vehicles at the show and donated new unwrapped toys.

Once the show was over the convoy drove the toys to the Salvation Army in Joplin.

“Just wanted to get all the car club around town. All the cars here and show them off raise toys for the kids who don’t get a Christmas. Without all these guys out here most of these kids wouldn’t have a Christmas,” said Kyle Lawson, Organizer.

Lawson plans on holding another car show in the summer.