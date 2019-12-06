CJPD Shop With A Cop program needs donations

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local police department needs your help providing kids with an unforgettable Christmas.

The Carl Junction Police Department is looking for donors for their Shop With A Cop Program.

Shop With A Cop started in Carl Junction more than 20 years ago and officers say it is a special time for children in the community.

The elementary schools submit names of students to participate in the program.

This year officers hope to take 250 kids shopping.

Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse said, “This year because of the calendar and those issues, I think we’re running a little short on time and we haven’t heard from some of our donors. We want to let them know we’re out here. We’re a little short of our goal right now so we could use some help to get that done.”

If you would like to be a donor for this year’s Shop With A Cop Program please contact the Carl Junction Police Department at 417-649-7070.