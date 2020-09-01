CJPD looking into buying new body cameras

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local police department is looking for a high-tech upgrade to keep an eye on law enforcement activities.

The Carl Junction City Council will discuss buying 15 new body cameras for police officers.

The purchase would be an upgrade from the equipment currently in use by the PD.

Officials say those cameras are several years old and need to be replaced, adding that they can be crucial to gaining the full picture of an incident.

CJPD Chief Delmar Haase, said, “Cell phone cameras are used in a lot of high profile incidents. But they usually are started after it’s started – so it doesn’t get the whole picture of what happens. And the body cameras get it from the start.”

The Carl Junction City Council will discuss the body cam purchase at their regular meeting Tuesday night at seven at the Community Center.