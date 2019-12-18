CJHS student wins Golden Lion Award

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s time for our latest Golden Lion Award winner.

Mason Fox, CJHS Student: “It’s helped me as much as I’ve been able to help other people.”

Which may be the reason Mason Fox is so involved.

He’s got a long list of projects to help out, starting on campus.

“We go to the 2nd and 3rd grade building. That can range from helping with math to working on reading skills. Testing their reading talents points that they have.”

There’s also Team Bulldog which is mentoring 6th graders.

“And we just work on life skills with them and build relationships so they know they have someone they can go to if they need anything.”

He’s also a Carl Junction Reading Buddy, helping out at the K-1 building.

“Just getting them more focused on the concept of the story than just picking out the words and then it’s a good time to build relationships with them.”

He helps at the Joplin Humane Society, most recently with a dog themed float for the Christmas parade.

“We got to decorate the float, put bed sheets on there and snow, Christmas lights, it was fun.”

Mason also pitches in at the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin, organizing donations and cleaning up.

“They have an outdoor play area for the kids did that a little bit. I helped um organizing their pantry, they get donated a lot of just boxes of food 508 it’s canned goods to things that can expire quicker.”

Carl Junction High School teacher Rhonda Wimmer says Mason is a great pick for the Golden Lion Award.

“If he sees a need or something that needs to be done, he makes sure it gets done whether he does it himself or finds the resources to do it.”

And that drive to pitch in won’t end with graduation.

“I want to go to Southern, major in biology and then eventually go to Missouri State and get my doctorate in physical therapy,” said Fox.