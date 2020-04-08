CJHS Student receives state award for citizenship

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction student is one of just 15 in the state chosen for the 2020 Missouri Award for Outstanding Achievement in Citizenship.

The State Board of Education picked high school senior Lance Ward for the honor.

It’s based on the principles of government and citizenship, extracurricular activities, and community service.

Ward is the CJHS Student Body President and is involved in a number of activities including National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Missouri Boy’s State.

He plans to attend Harvard University next fall and major in business or pre-medicine.