CJHS celebrates veterans

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Veteran’s Day looks a little different this year at the Carl Junction High School. This year they could only have a limited number of guest attending because of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop students from planning the event.

Students followed covid-19 safety guidelines and made it a very memorable event for veterans and their peers.

Peyton Grimes, Event Planner, said, “It was difficult at first because we had to follow all the social distancing guidelines, but we were able to figure out and I’m so glad that we did because this is such a important event and I’m so glad that I was to be apart of this.”

The service learning class put together a socially distanced event honoring military veterans and those who are still serving. Many veterans in the Carl Junction community attended the ceremony ranging from Marines, Army, Navy, and Airforce.

Dave Diskin, Sargent E5 Platoon Leader, said, “It was a wonderful event wonderful, I’m glad that the young kids and everybody shows appreciation what people have done in this great country. It was very nice.”

Students that helped with the event announced the guest speakers and singers that participated.

Alex Baker, 12th grade, said, “I’ve gone to this assembly since like 7th grade but this year it really meant something more almost because I was actually speaking and I don’t know it just means a lot to me this year.”

Carl Junction High School’s goal was to bring awareness to their students and what a big impact veterans make on serving their country.

Samuel Kim, 12th grade, said, “I feel amazing. It’s just good to celebrate veterans and honor them for their amazing sacrifices they’ve made for this country. I can’t even comprehend what they went through but I’m just so thankful that they got to be here and got to help them out.”

Veterans hope having this event encourage students to be involved in the military.

Kenny Reints, Army Staff Sargent, said, “Just never be afraid to serve whether its community, locally, or in the military doesn’t matter the branch to maintain a country you have to serve.”

The ceremony was live streamed so anyone could watch if they wanted to without worrying about safety.