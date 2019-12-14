CJHS business students hold 2nd annual event to benefit children

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Southwest Missouri students are putting their talents to the test to raise money for Christmas gifts.

Carl Junction High School business students held the 2nd annual talents for toys variety show.

18 acts included the varsity high school dance team, martial arts, singing, and piano.

Performers ranged in age from second grade to seniors in high school.

This event raises money for the Carl Junction Police Department’s Shop With A Cop Program.

Jesse Tobolski, Event Producer, said, “It’s amazing to see how many people are willing to support their community. Shop With A Cop is an amazing program. I believe in 100% every kid should have at least some sort of Christmas and it’s just an amazing program.”

Last year this event raised one thousand dollars.

Organizers say they are hoping to raise even more than that this year.