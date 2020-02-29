CJFD proposing tax levy increase

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Department only has two full time staff members–they say that’s not enough.

So they’re proposing a tax levy increase.

The average resident pays $65 dollars per $100,000 of assessed valuation–they’re hoping to raise that by $64 dollars.

The tax will help maintaining their fleet, outfitting personnel, but most importantly staffing issues.

Fire Chief Joe Perkins say the department’s levy currently sits at .2524%.

They’re asking for a 25-cent addition to that which would take the levy to around 50 cents.

Joe Perkins, Fire Chief, Carl Junction, said, “You’re trying to cover, you know, 74 square miles with two people and we quickly get overwhelmed with what we have now. Which ends up making us be reliant on more and more on mutual aid.”

Perkins says the department currently has two full time employees including himself which can make it difficult to respond to multiple situations.

He says this new tax will positively impact the department allowing them to grow as the community they serve grows as well.