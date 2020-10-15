CJ voters to decide sales tax increase

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction voters will decide a proposed sales tax increase at the polls next month.

Kathy Jenkins, CJ Shopper, said, “I just love to shop in Carl. And like to support it.”

Carl Junction shopper Kathy Jenkins admits she doesn’t pay a lot of attention to how much of her bill is sales tax.

“I wouldn’t miss a half a cent on a dollar at all.”

She and other local shoppers could see an increase at the checkout if voters approve a ballot measure. The city of Carl Junction is asking for a half cent increase to the retail sales tax.

The CJ total is currently 7.9%, 2.5 percent goes to the city. If approved, the increase would benefit public safety.

Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator, said, “It could be used for wages, salaries, for our officers. It could be used toward capital improvements like cars or equipment that they carry. Radios, radios in the car, cameras, that type of thing.”

A half cent increase would net about $150,000 a year – revenue that would like go to priorities like new body cameras and radio equipment.

“This is one of the most critical needs – that officer safety and safety of the public too. So if we have outdated or obsolete equipment, it just it adds that extra burden to those officers and the police department that we really don’t want.”

Voters will decide the issue on November 3rd.