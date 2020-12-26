CJ volunteers help provide holiday to those in need

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Volunteers in one Southwest Missouri town spent a few hours providing a holiday essential to people Friday.

The Asbell Foundation hosted a free Christmas dinner this morning at the Carl Junction Community Center. Each year, the function allows people that may have no place to go for the holidays a chance to come inside, have dinner and enjoy fellowship with other individuals.

Due to covid-19 concerns, it had to be scaled back to a drive-thru only service. More than 50 meals were pre-registered for pickup prior to Friday, while other people could show up and simply request what they needed. Mike Humphrey, a volunteer for the dinner, says he was happy to put on the meal, despite other area dinners being canceled.

Mike Humphrey, Volunteer, said, “I’ve been tired of hearing ‘canceled due to Covid’, so I’m very happy the team was able to come together and organize a way that we could still distribute these meals to the needy people in the area.”

Branon Shipman, Carterville Resident, said, “It just means a lot for me to be able to make it easier for me to provide for my daughter a nice meal on this day.”

Woody’s Smokehouse BBQ donated the smoked turkey while the Asbell Foundation provided everything else.