CJ teen in custody after 9 millimeter pistol found in locker

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Local authorities have taken a Carl Junction teenager into custody after finding a handgun in his school locker.

Administrators at Carl Junction High School were investigating an unrelated disciplinary issue before classes began when they discovered the 9 mm pistol and ammunition.

C.J. Police responded, turning the 15 year old boy over to juvenile authorities. There’s no word on the teen’s reason for bringing the gun on campus.

Theresa Wilson, CJHS Principal, said, “Our belief is that this was an isolated incident – that I can say. We believe that our students and staff are safe at school.”

CJPD Chief Delmar Haase, said, “There were some kids that knew about it and no one told. We really found it on another issue or it wouldn’t have been found. And if they have something like that, before somebody gets hurt, or any kind of incident like that, we’d like to know about it. In this case, nobody told.”

The un-named student will be suspended for one calendar year, per state law. After that’s up, the board of education will discuss any further action.