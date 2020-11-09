CJ students attend their Powder Puff Game

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction students hit the football field Sunday night for a fundraiser.

Sunday night was their powder puff game.

Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors faced off in front of the crowd, hoping to defend their classes honor.

Without a doubt, this school year has been turbulent as students have navigated their year with the pandemic going on.

Many are happy they still get to participate in this classic high school tradition.

Jessie Cassatt, Senior, Carl Junction High School, says, “I mean everyone comes out and everyone has fun watching and enjoying it. And Mr. Higgins, the announcer, will call penalties and you’ll have to pay some money to get out the penalty box and stuff and little things like that.”

Money raised tonight will go towards project graduation, a celebratory event for seniors at the end of the school year.