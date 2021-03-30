CJ Schools working to keep students on track despite pandemic

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri school district is making changes in hopes of counteracting learning loss from the past year.

The Carl Junction School District is one of many worried about how students education may have suffered from being away from the classroom for so long. The coronavirus pandemic prompted C.J. to end in-person instruction in March of 2020 which meant students were at home through the end of that school year.

Now the school board has approved adding 12 new positions to help kids get back on track.

Larry Cowger, CJ School Board President, said, “To help with social distancing and just get kids what they need to – we’ve lost some learning time and we need to get that lost education back.”

The new positions include math and science teachers at the junior high, which will help reduce class sizes. There will also be several reading specialists.