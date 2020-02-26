CJ leaders finalizing next year’s budget

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — City leaders are crunching numbers in Carl Junction – finalizing how to spend more than six million dollars in next year’s budget.

Project spending comes in at $6.6 million – just slightly up from the current budget.

That includes some parks projects like playground equipment and sidewalks.

Workers add that the fate of a proposed use tax in April could speed up some road projects if approved by voters.

Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator, said, “We could do projects a lot quicker than what we do now – sometimes it takes up a couple of years or three years to collect enough money in reserves. It would definitely help that.”

The current spending plan also allows for a two percent pay raise for C.J. City employees.

The City Council must approve the budget before it takes effect on May first.