CJ Junior High students get safety lesson

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction Junior High learned about the importance of online safety Tuesday.

Cyber Crime Investigator Matt Smith talked to students about the dangers of posting your personal life on social media, friend requests, and who you chat with.

It is now easier than ever for predators to disguise themselves as teens or kids online.

During the presentation, Smith shared stories of how he would work undercover on a gaming group chat and would catch adults trying to traffic or harm kids. Students learned how to protect themselves and avoid harmful situations.

Matt Smith, Cyber Crime Investigator, said, “The big thing is, is awareness letting kids know ‘hey there’s things you can do to protect yourselves’ while your online. Different ways you can avoid talking to people putting yourself in bad or risky situations and how to get out of those if your in those type of situations.”

Carl Junction School District’s number one concern is student safety on and off the internet.