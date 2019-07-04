Civil War site on Sherwood Rader Farm starts expansion process

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Southwest Missouri Civil War site is hoping to raise awareness and expand on its five acre site near Joplin.

The volunteer board of the Sherwood Rader Farm is starting the process to eventually build a visitors center and historically accurate buildings. The acreage sits between Joplin and Carl Junction and was the site of an ambush where southern sympathizers attacked black union soldiers in 1863.

“This is a very important historical place and we’re just trying to bring recognition to it. It has federal implications.” Steve Maddox, American Legion Historian

Volunteers will hold an open house at the Rader Farm site. That’s from noon to 3 pm Thursday, July 4th on the northeast corner of Peace Church and Fountain Roads.