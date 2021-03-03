Civics test requirement in high schools moves forward in Kansas House

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids could soon be tasked with a new test in Kansas high schools.

The Kansas House is moving forward with a bill that requires students to pass a civics test to graduate.

Questions would come from the U.S. citizenship test and could include questions about the constitution and branches of government. It could be one test or multiple tests equaling 60 questions.

Opponents of the bill said decisions like this should be left to the state board of education or local officials.

The bill’s sponsor said this would help kids get more informed.

“To me it’s a starting point, it’s a stepping stone toward kids getting involved in our government, in being citizens who are engaged, who know who represents them, who just are participating in our government, and keeping the freedoms that we have,” said Valley Center Representative Steve Huebert.

He said teachers would have flexibility on how to administer the test and kids could retake it.

Huebert said this will improve what is happening at some schools already. He said making the requirement statewide will help all kids.

“I want young people getting engaged in voting, getting involved in community decisions, and then making the decision to run for office whether it’s a city council, a school board, or even as a state representative,” Huebert said.

The bill still needs a final vote in the House, before it could head to the Senate. You can find the bill here.