City Pointe Beauty Academy celebrates 10th year with fashion show

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City beauty school celebrates a big anniversary with a special show.

Friday night, the City Pointe Beauty Academy celebrated its 10th year in business with a runway fashion show. Nine local boutiques provided the wardrobe fashion. While the City Pointe students provided the hair and make-up looks for each model.

“It’s exciting to see them graduate. And then go into a salon or spa and just be, just knock it out of the park. Be successful. And that’s the exciting part.” Sherry Porter, City Pointe Beauty Academy President

There were also snacks, specials and giveaways as well.