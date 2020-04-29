City opens tree limb disposal Thursday through Saturday due to recent storm

JOPLIN, Mo. — Due to last night’s storm, residents may have experienced down tree limbs. To help with their disposal, Joplin officials have opened the tree limb drop-off site for residents to bring their limbs and branches damaged from the storm.

The site will be open from 8:30 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. starting Thursday, April 30 through Saturday, May 2.

The drop-off site address is 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue, which is approximately six tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker Avenue.

This free drop off service is ONLY for Joplin residents. Professional contractors will not be allowed to dump.

Joplin officials will also continue the third Saturday drop-off at the Schifferdecker site every month through October. The next Saturday drop off date is Saturday, May 16th from 8:30 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Joplin residents should also note that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on their regular trash pick-up day. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of four (4) feet and bundled. Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than four (4) inches.

Joplin residents and landlords on the City’s residential trash service may also bring tree limbs, branches, and brush, for a fee, to the Republic Services Transfer Station on Old Route 66, in Galena, Kansas.

For details, call Republic Services at 620-783-5841.

For more information, call Lindsey James, City of Joplin Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 501.