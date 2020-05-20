City Offices Closed for Memorial Day Holiday

JOPLIN, Mo. — In recognition of the Memorial Day holiday, the City of Joplin offices will be closed on Monday, May 25. This closing includes the Joplin Recycling Center, MAPS and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley services. All City services will resume their regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday, May 26.

Public Safety, Airport Operations, and Wastewater Services will continue to operate throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend, as these departments run 24/7 throughout the year.

Please note that residential trash service and curbside recycling will not be picked up on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Customers who usually have pick up service on Mondays will have their service on Tuesday, May 26. For the remainder of the week, the residential trash collection (and recycling if applicable) will move to the next day with Friday’s customers having a Saturday pick-up.

The City of Joplin Recycling Center will be open as usual on Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Recycling Center is always closed on Mondays. Hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 12 noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Republic Services Transfer Station in Galena, Kansas (that accepts bulky items from Joplin residential trash customers) will be closed on Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25 for the Memorial Day holiday. The transfer station will reopen on Tuesday, May 26. During general operations, the transfer stations hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12 noon to 2:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. They can be reached at 620-783-5841.