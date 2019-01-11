City of Vinita asks for your input in liability survey
The city of Vinita is working to enhance its community and is in need of residents' help.
Vinita has launched a livability survey to assess methods of improvement needed for transportation, housing, social inclusion, and more. The survey asks residents over the age of 40 to give their input. It is anonymous and you will not be required to submit any personal information.
If you are interested in completing the survey you can visit the link we’ve provided here.