City of Pittsburg urges residents: Don’t flush these materials down the toilet

PITTSBURG, Ks. – Local utility officials are urging residents not to flush materials other than toilet paper down the toilet.

Fears over the coronavirus (COVID-19) have caused many shoppers to begin panic-buying, making household essentials like toilet paper scarce. During this shortage, people may be tempted to flush other materials such as paper towels, tissues, napkins or baby wipes down the commode.

Unlike toilet paper, these materials cannot disintegrate properly, which can clog sewer pipes, cause sewer line breaks, and put a strain on our local wastewater treatment facility. Even “flushable” wipes can lead to sewer backups.

Never flush these items down the drain – put them in the trash instead: