City of Pittsburg to run monthly storm siren tests

PITTSBURG, Ks. – With the severe weather season quickly approaching, the City of Pittsburg will start monthly audio testing of its storm warning system to ensure the sirens are operational. The storm sirens will be tested the first Wednesday of every month at 12:00 pm during the severe weather season of April through October. Testing will occur on the following dates:

· April 1, 2020

· May 6, 2020

· June 3, 2020

· July 1, 2020

· August 5, 2020

· September 2, 2020

· October 7, 2020

Tests are cancelled whenever there is severe weather or the potential for severe weather occurring in the local area to avoid confusion between a test and a real event.

The city will have spotters at each of the 13 siren locations during each test but community members are encouraged to contact the city if a siren is not functioning properly. In addition to audio testing, the city performs silent weekly testing throughout the year to ensure the proper functioning of the siren system. In the event of a real warning, citizens should immediately seek shelter.

Any questions about the storm warning system or severe weather warnings may be directed to the Public Utilities Department at (620) 240-5126 or the Pittsburg Police Department of (620) 231-1700. For more information on the city’s outdoor warning sirens, visit pittks.org/services/storm-information.