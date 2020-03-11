City of Pittsburg to replace more than 20-year-old street equipment

“My question is…What the hell is it?”

PITTSBURG, Kan.—Commissioner Pat O’Bryan’s witty question stirred some chuckles in the crowd at Tuesday’s Pittsburg commission meeting, but raised an honest question for the City’s Public Utilities Department.

The issue in question was about a consent agenda item. The purpose of the consent agenda is to let city leaders box together routine department business and approve them all at once. But, there is always the option to remove items from the list if commissioners want to discuss the issue at-hand.

Placed on this week’s consent agenda were six items — one being approving the purchase of a new Case Compact Wheel Loader. The entire purchase including five years of interest is valued at more than $100,000.

Both O’Bryan and fellow commissioner Chuck Munsell had questions about the issue, summoning Public Utilities director Matt Bacon to the podium to answer questions.

A quick explanation hammered out the details of the purchase. To answer O’Bryan’s (and, as we later found out, Munsell’s) question, the new vehicle is a rubber tire front-end loader.

According to Bacon, the department relies on their two current loaders to haul steet materials like road sealants and salt for icy conditions.

One loader is older than many of the undergrad students at Pitt State — a 1994 model. The other is about the same age — a 1999. Bacon adds that one loader needs a new transmission while the other is ‘running on fumes.’

The purchase would replace one of the current loaders with a brand-new model.

No more questions meant it was time to make a decision. A unanimous vote approved the purchase 5-0. A new front loader will soon run the city streets—this time, one only the age of a toddler.