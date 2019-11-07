City of Pittsburg takes steps into uncovering pieces of community’s untold history

The City of Pittsburg received a grant to help them survey their downtown buildings for historical relevance. Surveyors examined about 100 buildings, and now the community is readily awaiting to see the story of Pittsburg unfold.

PITTSBURG, Kan.–What businesses stood in Pittsburg many years ago at the turn of the century? Well, a historic preservation grant awarded to the city is set to find that out.

“On Wednesday, they were downtown taking pictures and getting a lot of that field research done,” explained Brittan Brenner with the City of Pittsburg. “They’re back in Manhattan now, compiling–they’ll be digging really deep into those histories of the building and then looking at the archetechual details of the buildings as well.”

Surveyors looked at about 100 different buildings on Broadway starting from Euclid Street to 11Th Street.

The Colonial Fox Theater was included in this bunch, however they have already done a little digging on their own. The theater opened back in the 1920’s and stood as a mecca for culture.

“There were 50 different languages being spoken on the street as we had a booming community because of the mining industry,” Brenner added. “And the theaters, there was more than one, but the theaters became the place where all of these immigrants and new American citizens began to find a little bit more about the American, or at least the Pittsburg culture.”

But, the theater understands the need to know about the past. As without grants like these, the history of Pittsburg can easily be erased.

“They’re not going to last forever without taking care of the roof, without taking care of the tuckpointing, without taking care of the bricks, without taking care of them,” explained Vonnie Corsini with the Colonial Fox Theater. “Keeping the pigeons out, keeping all of that out. So if we don’t take care of our buildings, then we lose more than just a building–we lose the heritage that comes with the building.”

Surveyors are scheduled to share their findings sometime in February or March of 2020. The City of Pittsburg plans to utilize the information as a marketing tool to bring in more tourists for the area and even historical architecture tours.