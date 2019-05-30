City of Pittsburg takes different approach to economic development planning

PITTSBURG, Kan. - The city of Pittsburg is taking a different approach when it comes to planning for economic development.

Recently, the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce met with city leaders and the public to discuss how the city can progress by paying attention to how they utilize older spaces. They've started to piece together what they call an Economic Impact Analysis. And the goal of this study is to take a look at non-traditional factors that play a role in Pittsburg's economy.

"Taking a dilapidated building and putting back into use, it's often been tough to gage the economic value of that. This model will really help us assign a dollar figure as far as the economic impact," says Blake Benson, Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce.

The city is hopeful the new analysis will help them predict the long-term success of rehabbing older structures. And it will give them insight on how jobs and wages aren't the only factors that dictate an area's success.



