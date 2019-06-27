City of Pittsburg surveys residents for land use plan

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

The future of what Pittsburg may look like in a couple years all lies in the opinions of area residents right now.

Over the past month, the city has been conducting a land use survey to give the community a chance to voice their opinions on how the city can get the best use of their land. This survey serves as the foundation to the comprehensive land use plan the city hopes to have together by the end of the year. This plan takes into consideration the best areas suited for businesses, housing, and industries within Pittsburg city limits.

“It’s no secret Pittsburg is growing and we want to have sustainable growth in the future. So we want to have a guide book on what we need to do in the future.” Brittan Brenner, City of Pittsburg

So far the city has had about 400 residents fill out the survey. And while Wednesday night is the last night the survey will be open, the city will be hosting a land use plan open house.

The event will take place at Block22 on July 17th at 5 pm to 7 pm.