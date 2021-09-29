City of Pittsburg receives grant for interactive historical walking tour

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The city of Pittsburg is taking a modern approach to remembering its past.

The city recently received the “2020 Historic Preservation Fund Grant” from the Kansas Historical Society.

The grant will go towards creating an interactive walking tour for the downtown area.

While still in the developmental stages, the city hopes to have the new tour involve a mobile app and QR codes to help make its history more accessible.

“I think that Pittsburg has a lot of unique and very interesting history and the idea of making it something fun and user friendly and easily accessible is really exciting,” said Christi Yockui, Pittsburg Community Development Specialist.

City officials hope to work with other local organizations on the tour with operations beginning by the end of April next year.