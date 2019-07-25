City of Pittsburg receives award for rejuvenating once abandoned land

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The City of Pittsburg will receive a prestigious award for its efforts in rejuvenating a once abandoned land.

The city will be honored with the Inspire, Create, Innovate Community Award for re-opening the Weir Zinc Works Land.

The land was originally used as a smelting plant from 1880 to 1920, but was eventually condemned because of hazardous levels of lead, arsenic, zinc and cadmium. Through a joint effort by the city, property owners, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, workers were able to take the hazardous material and safely bury it under what is now North Walnut Road. City officials say this award marks the hard work that goes into developing Pittsburg everyday.

“The biggest excitement is that we now have a major bit of property in a busy commercial area that’s back in productive reuse. But it is always nice that an organization of peers represents the work that you have done. And it’s gratifying to be recognized.” Jay Byers, Deputy City Manager

This is the first time ever the city has won this award. They will receive it in October at the League of Kansas Municipalities Annual Conference in Overland Park.