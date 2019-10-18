City of Pittsburg officials see positive outcome in switching health plans

A local city is reaping the benefits of a self-funded employee health plan.

A spokesperson with the company that offers the City of Pittsburg employee health insurance plan, IMA, recently gave city commissioners an update on the plan that went into place back in 2015. She says employee premiums haven’t increased in five years and claims are currently running 24 percent lower than expected.

City manager Daron Hall says that’s a far cry from the situation they were in before the city switched providers.

“That we can be consistent over five years with the level of service we provide our employees and the retirees and their families, as well as not push costs to the tax payers to continually stay on top of it. We feel very fortunate,” Hall explained.

And since the change was made, medical and pharmacy costs have dropped 13 percent each year.