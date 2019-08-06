City of Pittsburg in process of finalizing 2020 Budget

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The City of Pittsburg is in the process of finalizing its 2020 Budget.

This year’s budget sits at about $55 million, about $1.5 million more than 2019.

A couple projects included in that plan are more roadwork, renovations to the 4th Street Bridge and pay raises to city employees. City leaders say they were able to increase the budget without heavily taxing area residents because property valuation increased by three percent over the past year.

“It’s new property coming to the area. So yeah, it’s really nice to have that. That’s one thing that people always wonder why we’re trying to change things in Pittsburg, but we’re trying to grow it so it takes the burden off tax payers to pay for all the services.” Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager

The next step for the budget will be a hearing at the next city commission meeting which will be on August 13th.

This budget will go into affect in January of 2020.