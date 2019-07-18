City of Pittsburg holds open house to hear from residents on land use plan

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A big discussion is going on in Pittsburg about land use.

The City of Pittsburg held an open house at Block22 Wednesday evening for a land use plan. Residents were able to drop in during the two hours to give their opinions about future developments within the city. They were able to discuss with consultants about the addition of trails, redevelopment of neighborhoods, and making areas environmentally safe.

“And so how do those fit together? And we look at how the physical constraints of a community are, what some of the social constraints might be, economics, and what’s the potential. Ultimately we’re looking for potential.” Ken Boone, Ochsner Hare & Hare

A final open house will be held Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm in the Block22 Community Room. Once the open house has closed, consultants will be hard at work devising a plan to present to the city.