PITTSBURG, Ks. — City of Pittsburg Commissioners approve of a multi-million dollar design plan for a new and improved wastewater plant.

The $2.3 million project will be done by Earle’s Engineering.

The new design will expand the 50 year old plant, allowing it to withstand the growing needs of the community.

The city plans to use state dollars to kick start the project.

Jay Byers, Deputy City Manager, Pittsburg, said, “But overall, the funding is probably going to come from the state. The state has a revolving fund that serves this specific purpose. It has very low interest and we’ll spread the funding out over 40 years or more so we have to minimize the impact on rate payers.”

The total cost of the project is about $40 million, some of the funding will come from the sewer bill’s of residents.

Desiring the plant will take about 18 months and construction of the plant will take approximately two years.