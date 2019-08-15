Breaking News
MSHP investigate JPD officer involved shooting in North Joplin

City of Pittsburg closes on contaminated soil remediation plan

News

by: Joie Bettenhausen

Posted: / Updated:
green-hybrid-car-driving-down-road-jpg_20161024200424-159532

The City of Pittsburg signed the Environmental Use Control (EUC) Agreement Wednesday night during a commission meeting.

Years ago, there was contamination from an old smelting site on the 2800 block of North Walnut Street.
The city has since partnered with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as the property owner to place the contaminated soil under a new concrete roadway.

And now, city officials say they are grateful the remediation of the contaminated site is now complete and the new roadway can be put back into productive use.

“I’m just very happy for the cooperative effort,” explained Pittsburg Public Works Director Cameron Alden. “I know that this project is probably three plus years in the making just in getting coordination done for it specifically.”

The EUC will now be the city’s responsibility to maintain the road and make sure the soil will never be disturbed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story