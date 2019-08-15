City of Pittsburg closes on contaminated soil remediation plan

The City of Pittsburg signed the Environmental Use Control (EUC) Agreement Wednesday night during a commission meeting.

Years ago, there was contamination from an old smelting site on the 2800 block of North Walnut Street.

The city has since partnered with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as the property owner to place the contaminated soil under a new concrete roadway.

And now, city officials say they are grateful the remediation of the contaminated site is now complete and the new roadway can be put back into productive use.

“I’m just very happy for the cooperative effort,” explained Pittsburg Public Works Director Cameron Alden. “I know that this project is probably three plus years in the making just in getting coordination done for it specifically.”

The EUC will now be the city’s responsibility to maintain the road and make sure the soil will never be disturbed.