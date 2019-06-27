City of Pittsburg begins 2019 Surface Preservation Project; repaving Broadway and Stillwell Streets

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

Pittsburg residents should plan out a little more time getting to their destination if they are taking Broadway Street.

The city has recently began its 2019 Surface Preservation Project which will repave the roads on both Broadway and Stillwell Streets.

The projects include construction on Broadway from 20th Street to Atkinson Road and from Madison Street to Centennial Drive.

And on south Stillwell Street from Thomas Street to Centennial and Centennial to Normal Street.

The city advises motorists to seek an alternative routes around town. And right now, there is no set date for when the entire project will be finished. Crews will continue to work on the project, weather permitting.